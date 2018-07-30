Body of Malaysian climber killed in Lombok earthquake to return tomorrow

Siti Nur Ismawida was believed to have been at the foot of Mount Rinjani when the quake struck. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The remains of Malaysian climber Siti Nur Ismawida Ismail, 30, who perished during the recent earthquake on the Indonesian island of Lombok, will be repatriated home tomorrow, according to news portal Astro Awani.

The website of the broadcaster reported her father Ismail Abd Raffar saying that the flight carrying Ismawida’s remains is expected to touch down some time after noon.

Her sister Siti Nurhanez Ismail said Ismawida’s remains could not be brought back today due to paperwork.

“My husband and my brother-in-law are currently in Lombok handling the necessary documentation,” she told Astro Awani.

Ismawida, from Melaka, died when the Lombok lodgings she was staying at collapsed in the earthquake.

A day earlier, she had successfully reached the peak of Indonesia’s second highest volcano Mount Rinjani.

The 6.4 earthquake resulted in 14 deaths, injuries to 162 people, including six Malaysians, and the destruction of thousands of homes on the island neighbouring Bali.

A group of Malaysians were also stranded at Senggigi in north Lombok in the aftermath of the earthquake.