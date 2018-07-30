Investigators conclude MH370 disappearance still a mystery

A family member reads an MH370 briefing report before a closed door meeting in Putrajaya July 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, July 30 — The Malaysian International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Investigation Team for MH370 has concluded that it is unable to determine the real cause for the aircraft’s disappearance four years ago.

In the Safety Investigation Report released by ICAO today, the report stated the investigation was unable to identify any plausible aircraft or systems failure mode without examining the aircraft wreckage and recorded flight data information that would lead to the deactivation of observed systems, diversion from the filed flight plan route, and the subsequent flight path taken by Flight MH370.

“However the same lack of evidence precluded the investigation from definitely eliminating those possibilities.

“The possibility of intervention by a third party cannot be excluded either,” it said.

The report was prepared in consultation with representatives from seven international air crash investigation organisations from Australia, China, France, Indonesia, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States.

