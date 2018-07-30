China says door to dialogue with US on trade spat remains open

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi attends a news conference at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing July 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, July 30 — Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China would be willing to reopen trade negotiations with US, if the Trump administration took a less combative approach.

“China’s door of dialogue and negotiation remains open, but any dialogue must be based on equality and mutual respect,” Wang said today during a joint news conference with UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt in Beijing. “Any threats or pressure by one side will only be counterproductive.”

Almost two months have passed since China and the US last held official talks, although both sides have continued to hint at restarting negotiations. While the two nations seemed close to a deal in May, the collapse of that left Chinese officials embarrassed and they’re worried that they might get played again, according to three Chinese officials who asked not to be identified discussing strategy.

Hunt was making his first visit to Asia since taking over the post in the wake of Boris Johnson’s resignation earlier this month. The UK is seeking to shore up relationships around the world as it negotiates its exit from the European Union. China also wants more international allies in its escalating trade conflict with the US. — Bloomberg