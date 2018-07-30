MSC refutes Michael Wong’s claim over Axiata Arena’s high rentals

MSC, through its communications manager Noriza Md Ali, said in a statement that the concert organisers had met with MSC’s staff to book the venue for Wong’s concert slated for next year.

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — The Malaysian Stadium Corporation (MSC) has refuted singer Michael Wong’s claim about the high cost of renting the Axiata Arena indoor stadium in Bukit Jalil.

“Our staff has informed the organisers of the rental rates as well as the use of the services of Kuala Lumpur Sports City (KLSC) panel of contractors -- which includes the stage preparations, audio and visual system, ticketing system, cleanliness, catering and more.

“The organisers were clear with the terms and conditions and did not have any negative response,” the statement said.

Wong held his last concert three years ago at Axiata Arena, which was then known as Putra Indoor Stadium.

He plans to hold a concert in Malaysia next year, but his team learned the rental at the Axiata Arena had increased.

“Besides the higher rental, there are eight requirements we have to fulfil, which we think are unreasonable.

“One of them is to rent the sound system and equipment from designated companies,” he wrote on Facebook.

MSC said the statement regarding the increased rates due to the usage of KLSC panel is untrue.

“Usually there will be another discussion session if the organisers want to use Axiata Arena.

“We will give special rebates if the organisers utilises all of the KLSC panel of contractors.

“The contractors are under us after the end of the SEA Games 2017,” the statement said.

The panel of contractors ensures all facilities are always maintained and will facilitate organisers to coordinate their events.

“All appointed panels are aware and understand KLSC’s terms we have set which can facilitate agreements between the organisers and us.

“MSC has always been open for discussion to help realise the wishes of all parties who want to organise events here.

“However, there are some who do not want to negotiate and conclude that the rental rates at KLSC are high.

“As a venue management organisation, it is the responsibility of MSC to ensure every service provided is the best and meets every customer’s demand,” the statement said.

The Ipoh-born Wong has achieved successes in Taiwan, mainland China, Hong Kong and Malaysia since 2000.

He has also helped several other successful singers by composing songs for them, including the famous ballad Courage by Fish Leong.