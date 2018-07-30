Global Movement of Moderates shuts down

Pro-moderation group G25 reportedly said earlier this month that GMMF had failed to combat extremism and intolerance under Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa (pic). — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Global Movement of Moderates Foundation (GMMF) founded by former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak will cease operations effective tomorrow.

“In complying with the directives given, the Foundation wishes to take this opportunity to extend its gratitude to all — individuals, institutions, CSOs (civil society organisations), diplomatic missions and the media fraternity — for the support as well as advocacy received throughout GMMF’s existence in promoting the voices and agenda of moderation,” GMMF executive chairman and chief executive officer Datuk Nasharudin Mat Isa said in a brief statement today.

The foundation was formed in 2012 to promote moderation and to fight extremism.

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, then an Umno member, was appointed as GMMF CEO in 2013 before he was replaced by Nasharudin, a former PAS deputy president, in 2015.

Pro-moderation group G25 reportedly said earlier this month that GMMF had failed to combat extremism and intolerance under Nasharudin, pointing out that he supported conservative groups.