Sissoko injury is not serious, says Tottenham boss Pochettino

Tottenham’s Moussa Sissoko on the substitute bench before their game against Swansea City in London December 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, July 30 — Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has allayed fears of a long-term absence for midfielder Moussa Sissoko, who suffered a hamstring injury during yesterday’s pre-season defeat by Barcelona.

Frenchman Sissoko was replaced by Georges-Kevin N’Koudou in the first half of Tottenham’s International Champions Cup tie against Barcelona. The reigning Spanish champions won 5-3 on penalties after the match ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

“Yes, I think it’s minor. Maybe he was a little bit tired, but I think it’s not a big issue,” Pochettino told Spurs TV. “We will wait... the next few days to see what happened.”

Tottenham midfielders Victor Wanyama and Erik Lamela also missed the Barcelona game.

“Erik (Lamela) was, after the game against Roma, a minor muscle injury, that’s why he’s here with us and we hope he can play against AC Milan,” Pochettino added.

“Victor (Wanyama) has gone back with Tashan (Oakley-Boothe) to London to see the doctor. I think it was the same problem as last season in his knee. We will assess him in the next few days and see what happens.”

Spurs play their final International Champions Cup match against Italy’s AC Milan on Wednesday and face Girona in a friendly before their opening league fixture against Newcastle United on August 11. — Reuters