World Championships: Badminton legend Lin Dan ruthless in opener

NANJING, July 30 — Chinese superstar Lin Dan rolled back the years and made a fast start to his challenge at the badminton World Championships today.

The 34-year-old is seeking a sixth world title. In front of a partisan crowd in Nanjing, “Super Dan” made light work of Dutchman Mark Caljouw, winning 21-14, 21-14 in 49 minutes.

Viktor Axelsen, the top seed and reigning champion from Denmark, was even more emphatic, needing just 26 minutes to thrash Duarte Nuno Anjo of Portugal 21-8, 21-7 in a mismatch.

Also safely through on the first day of action was China's third seed Shi Yuqi, a comfortable 21-13, 21-11 winner over Adam Mendrek of the Czech Republic. — AFP