Transport Minister: RTD’s e-testing to roll out by next year

JOHOR BARU, July 30 — The Road Transport Department’s (RTD) electronic testing (e-testing) system — a computer-based driving and learning evaluation system — is expected to be adopted nationwide by next year, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

He said the system was more transparent, ensuring that all motorists were properly trained and licensed.

“...so there is no element of ‘lesen kopi’ or ‘flying licences’ (with this system),” Loke said after a briefing on the system at Berjaya Driving Institute in Taman Perling here today.

The system will also be used in the driving tests for commercial vehicles such as lorries, trailers and buses, the Seremban MP said.

Loke announced that the e-testing pilot project will be conducted for three months in three driving schools here from end of August.

He said his ministry will study the cost structure so as not to burden the driving schools and their students.

He said at present the ceiling price testing was at RM1,150 and RM1,250 for manual and automatic.

“However, there are some driving institutes that offer more expensive packages where they guarantee that students will pass their test,” he said.

He said the ministry is looking for the best mechanism to implement the system.