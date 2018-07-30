Panel formed to review Islamic federal institutions

The panel, which consists of five members appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will be headed by Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid.― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — The Malay Rulers have assented to the establishment of a panel to review and improve the administration of Islamic institutions at the federal level.

The panel, which consists of five members appointed by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, will be headed by Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid.

“It will investigate the basis for the setting up of such institutions and defining their jurisdictions, as well as looking into the effectiveness of these institutions, including the legal and judicial Shariah agencies at the federal level, as they are presently constituted,’’ said Tan Sri Syed Danial Syed Ahmad, Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal, in a press statement today.

He said the Malay Rulers gave their assent to the formation of the panel at their pre-council of the 249th Conference of Rulers on July 10.

The office of the Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal will act as the panel’s secretariat.

The Keeper of the Ruler’s Seal explained that the formation of the high-level panel was in keeping with the position of Islam as provided for in Article 3 of the Federal Constitution that states that Islam is the religion of the federation.

“This noble effort preserves and respects the principle underlying such matters and the establishment jurisdiction and powers that are vested therein with the Malay Rulers as Heads of Islam in their respective States.

“It is also appropriate that these institutions should undergo improvement so as to protect the religion of Islam, as well as to promote the universal values of Islam in this country,’’ he said.

The high-level panel will submit its recommendations to the Conference of Rulers.

To conduct its duties, the high-level panel will receive memoranda and will invite submissions from relevant stakeholders as well as views from members of the public.

Other members of the panel include Datuk Afifi al-Akiti who is the deputy chair, along with Tan Sri Mohd Kamal Hassan, Datuk Nooh Gadot, and Datuk Mohamad Sheikh Abdul Aziz.