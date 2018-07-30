Competition does not mean crisis, says PKR whip

A file picture of Datuk Johari Abdul. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — PKR’s parliamentary whip Datuk Johari Abdul rejected today a view that his party is in a “crisis” ahead of internal leadership elections.

The Sungai Petani MP denied claims that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition’s biggest party is wracked by factionalism due to competition for the post of deputy PKR president.

“We have been here for more than 20 years, and we have been fighting each other all this but nothing has happened.

“No matter the outcome we are solid as a rock, like Gibraltar,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

He then took a swipe at the Barisan Nasional (BN), saying PKR is not like the Opposition coalition parties that abandoned ship and splintered into different factions after disagreements with each other.

“This is not a crisis, the constitution allows us to choose the best,” Johari said.

He was responding to news reports of the rivalry between PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli who is seeking to contest the party deputy presidency in the party election next month.

Political observers believe the incumbent Datuk Seri Azmin Ali will defend his position in a straight fight though the economic affairs minister has not divulged his plan.

