Bursa marginally lower in cautious trade at mid-day

After choppy and cautious trade, Bursa Malaysia edges down at the end of the morning session. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia ended the morning session marginally lower, while moving in a mildly choppy and cautious mode, dealers said.

At 12.30pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.58 of-a-point lower at 1,768.56 from last Friday's close of 1,769.14.

The index opened 1.55 points lower at 1,767.59 and moved between 1,765.90 and 1,770.47 throughout the session.

The broader market was negative as decliners led gainers 355 to 215, while 215 counters were unchanged, 526 untraded and 72 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.30 billion units valued at RM783.09 million.

A dealer said Asian stocks moved lower with investors anxiously monitoring the outcome of key policy meetings from the world’s biggest central banks.

Of heavyweights, Maybank was down three sen to RM9.85, Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.02, while Tenaga added six sen to RM15.16.

Among actives, Velesto gained half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, MYEG lost five sen to RM1.17, MRCB slid half-a-sen to 80.5 sen and Borneo Oil was flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 9.75 points lower at 12,548.53, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 7.79 points to 12,329.27 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index decreased 6.15 points to 12,685.18.

The FBM 70 shed 13.10 points to 15,481.71 and the FBM Ace Index eased 11.87 points to 5,447.27.

Sectorwise, the Plantation Index, however, rose 21.65 points to 7,574.61, but the Industrial Index was down 13.32 points to 3,2271.59 and the Finance Index fell 35.08 points to 17,418.17. — Bernama