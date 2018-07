Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at Parliament July 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The government had “no choice” but to introduce the Sales and Services Tax (SST) due to a shortfall in government revenue after zero rating the Goods and Services Tax (GST), former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today.

Najib pointed out that the government would lose over RM40 billion in annual revenue following the removal of GST.

“There will be serious implications on government revenue,” the Pekan MP said.

