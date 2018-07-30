Govt sorting out overlapping tasks of ministries, Dr M says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrive for a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The government is still in the process of organising the agencies for placement under the relevant ministries so as to avoid overlapping of tasks, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today.

The Prime Minister said this was because new ministries had been created and the government was still in the process of distributing tasks to these ministries.

“We are still organising the sections which will be placed under the ministries because we have new ministries and we have to distribute tasks to many ministers.

“Sometimes, there is an overlap of tasks among the ministries and we have to rectify this,” he said to reporters at the Parliament Lobby.

Dr Mahathir responded thus when asked about claims that went viral on social media about the possible eventual shutdown of seven agencies under the Finance Ministry. — Bernama