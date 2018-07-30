Neelofa will be serving Frappucinos at Starbucks this Wednesday

Neelofa will be stationed at the Starbucks Reserve Store at Four Seasons Hotel KL in Japan Ampang on Wednesday at 2pm. — Picture courtesy of Instagram/NeelofaLovers

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Is there anything Neelofa can’t do? the popular actress-turned-entrepreneur is going to be behind the bar — coffee bar, that is — at Starbucks to make you her favourite new flavours of Frappuccino.

In an Instagram post two days ago, the 29-year-old, who last year made it to the Forbes’ 30 Under 30 Asia 2017 list, announced that she will be partnering with the popular coffee chain for its “MY Cups of Kindness” campaign.

“You can be part of this special project by visiting any Starbucks store on August 1 and ordering my new favourites, the Apricot and Peach Yoghurt Frappuccino or the Ruby Grape Frappuccino,” said the caption that was posted along with a picture of the Meletop talk show host wearing the iconic Starbucks green apron.

Even better, she will be stationed at the Starbucks Reserve Store at Four Seasons Hotel KL in Japan Ampang on Wednesday at 2pm.

With the purchase of either of these beverages, RM0.50 will be donated to a charity close to the celebrity’s heart.

So don’t miss your chance to see Neelofa in action as a barista on Wednesday!