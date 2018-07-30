British tourist in KLIA sends Cadbury Dream fans into a frenzy back home

The Cadbury Dream bar was introduced in the UK in 2002 but was discontinued to due poor sales. — Picture courtesy of Malaysia Airports

PETALING JAYA, July 30 — That sinking feeling when your favourite product has been discontinued is something many of us can relate to.

Imagine the pure joy of being reunited with it again — it must feel like a dream come true!

For a British tourist who was in transit at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the impossible happened when she spotted her favourite Cadbury Dream bar years after it was discontinued in the UK.

Simply known as AnnieIWillKnow on Reddit, the chance discovery of her long-gone beloved treat thousands of miles away from home no less, sent fellow Brits and white chocolate lovers into a frenzy.

“Found in Kuala Lumpur International Airport — you can still buy Cadbury’s Dream bars in Malaysia!” she wrote on Reddit.

Soon enough, hundreds of comments started pouring in, ranging from requests for the sweet treat to be brought back home to hardcore fans who said they were planning a trip to Malaysia just to snap up the chocolate bar.

“It was an outrageous £5 (RM27) for a bar, but I couldn’t resist... my sister has already requested a portion of it,” responded AnnieIWillKnow.

According to the Daily Mail, helpful Reddit users shared that the Dream bar was spotted in Cambodia, Thailand and Vietnam.

Early this year, The Sun reported that it is available in Australia and New Zealand, where it is highly popular.

The Dream bar was launched in the UK in 2002 but was taken off the shelves because of poor sales. It has been reported that white chocolate lovers have since called for it to be restocked and some even went as far as starting a petition, the Daily Mail reported.

For now, at least, Cadbury Dream fans in the UK can rest easy knowing that their favourite chocolate bar is only one flight away.

Who would have thought Malaysia would make the news as a chocolate tourism hub?