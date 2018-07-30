Refurbished Velodrome Rakyat gets thumbs up from world cycling body

Ipoh’s Velodrome Rakyat track. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Amarjit Singh

IPOH, July 30 — The restoration work on Velodrome Rakyat has been finally completed and receives a positive feedback from the International Cycling Union (UCI)

The refurbished track was inspected by UCI Track Manager Gilles Peruzzi yesterday upon the completion of all renovation works for the process of homologation.

Malaysian National Cycling Federation vice-president Datuk Amarjit Singh Gill, who was present during the inspection, said that Gilles had given favourable remarks on the standard of the track, venue and the facilities.

“I will be travelling to the UCI Headquarters in Aigle, Switzerland on Wednesday and with the positive and favourable comments by Gilles on the overall facility, I look forward to getting the Certificate of Homologation for Velodrome Rakyat,” he said.

Amarjit, who is also the President of the Perak Cycling Association, said that the venue had fulfilled all conditions required and is now ready for use.

With this, all the cycling events could be back on schedule for the Malaysian Games (Sukma) 2018, pending the official homologation certificate.

On June 7, in a report carried by Malay Mail, the State Youth, Sports and Human Capital Development committee chairman Howard Lee Chuan How said that the decision whether to continue the six out of 12 Sukma cycling events would onle be known in August after the homologation testing.

Lee was quoted as saying that the decision to cancel the cycling event would stand until all bodies, including the state government, associations, National Sports Council (NSC), Sukma Secretariat obtained the homologation certificate by August.

Lee, who initially visited the place described it as a resemblance to a post apocalyptic abandoned site following the bad condition of the facilities and track, and decided to cancel the events fearing the safety of athletes.

Amarjit also rubbished news reports that said the UCI had came for homologation testing before.

“This is the first time UCI has officially come to the Velodrome Rakyat to conduct a full inspection for the purpose of obtaining homologation, which in my opinion went very well.

“I like to thank all the parties involved, including Youth and Sports Ministry (KBS) and State Government for the support given in this historic venue,” said Amarjit, who is also the UCI Management Committee Member.

Also present during the inspection were KBS’s Chief Secretary Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali, officials from the State Government, State Youth and Sports Department, State Sport Council, Ipoh City Council and appointed architects and consultants, including Sander Douma the track builder from Netherlands.

Meanwhile, Lee also said that he is happy that the inspection was done ahead of schedule.

“I will the bring this up with the state executive council meeting to review the previous decision of dropping the track cycling events during Sukma,” he said.