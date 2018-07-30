Key route cleared for trekkers stranded on quake-hit Lombok

Indonesian President Joko Widodo stands beside Nusa Tenggara Barat Governor TGB Zainul Majdi while talking to earthquake victims inside a makeshift tent at Madayin village in Lombok Timur, July 30, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOMBOK, July 30 — One of three key routes leading to the summit of Mount Rinjani on Indonesia’s Lombok Island has been cleared following an earthquake that stranded hundreds of trekkers on the volcano’s slopes, the national park authority said this morning.

“The Senaru trekking route on Mount Rijani is now clear,” Mount Rijani National Park said in a Tweet.

“A helicopter is being used to drop logistics to tourists still in the ... area,” it added in another Tweet.

Sutopo Purwo Nugroho, the disaster mitigation agency’s spokesman, had said late last night that out of 820 people on the slopes of the volcano when the earthquake struck earlier that day, 246 had been successfully evacuated.

The death toll from the 6.4 magnitude quake stood at 16 this morning, an official of the West Nusa Tenggara Disaster Mitigation Agency said. — Reuters