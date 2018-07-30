Sarawak too will get extra 20pc profit for oil, state Pakatan chief says

Sarawak Pakatan Harapan leader Chong Chieng Jen (centre) speaks during a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Sarawak Pakatan Harapan (PH) leader Chong Chieng Jen assured the state government that it will receive 20 per cent of oil profits from Putrajaya on top of the 5 per cent royalty it gets currently.

He clarified that the 20 per cent oil profit share that the federal government intends to provide to the states will not replace the 5 per cent oil royalty deal, which exists between the state government and national oil and gas company Petronas.

“Finally, after two months after the change of government, there is at least an additional revenue to the state,” he said.

Chong, who was accompanied by Sarawak PKR chief and Works Minister Baru Bian, added that the state PH has not given up its pursuit of a 20 per cent oil royalty as alleged by the Sarawak state government.

MORE TO COME