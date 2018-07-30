We’ll get to bottom of it, health minister vows after hospital sexual assault claims

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad speaks to reporters at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The Health Ministry has started investigations into allegations that a hospital head of department is sexually preying on housemen.

Its minister Dzulkefly Ahmad added that he will be meeting his counterpart in the Women, Family and Community Development Ministry Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and her deputy Hannah Yeoh to discuss the matter.

“We will meet soon, today if I am not mistaken, to have a serious discussion concerning this issue, as we currently carrying out a detailed investigation to get to the bottom of the case,” he told reporters at the Parliament lobby here.

Dzulkefly was responding to reports filed against an orthopaedics department head in a Klang Valley public hospital alleged to have sexually harassed and made sexual advances against young house officers.

