Yayasan 1MDB haj candidates were nominated by Umno chiefs, says minister

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The selection of candidates for the haj pilgrimage sponsorship programme by Yayasan 1MDB (1Malaysia Development Berhad) had some elements of politicking, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa said today.

The Parit Buntar MP revealed in the Dewan Rakyat that the candidates selected for the programmes were nominated by Umno division chiefs, which he said reflected a political agenda.

“When the programme was introduced in 2011, it was initially for the ‘Imam’ and ‘bilal’, with a total of 111 candidates. But then the number expanded as JKKK members were also included, and reached up to 800 candidates in 2013, and 1,200 candidates in 2015,” said Mujahid, referring to the Village Development and Security Committee.

“The nomination process of candidates were presented by the Umno chief divisions. This clearly shows there was a political reason by using the Yayasan 1MDB... and we know what happened to 1MDB.”

