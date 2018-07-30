Malay Mail

PM open to foreign-born players in national football team

Published 12 minutes ago on 30 July 2018

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today he was open to including naturalised players in the national football team, but warned against fielding an entire team of foreigners.

Dr Mahathir said many national football teams used players from other countries.

“So we can take (players from abroad), but not until it reaches a point where all 11 players are from foreign countries.

“Our players have to be in the team also,” he said when speaking to reporters at the Parliament lobby this morning.

MORE TO COME

