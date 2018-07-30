Full steam ahead for Sungai Pinang project to ease flood woes, exco says

MBPP workers clear debris and flood water along Jalan P.Ramlee in the wake of a flash floods in George Town July 30, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — The Penang government will be expediting the Sungai Pinang flood mitigation project now that Putrajaya has lifted the brakes after 20 years.

Penang executive council member in charge of public works, utilities and flood mitigation Zairil Khir Johari said the decision was made after discussions between the state and federal government on the urgency of the project following repeated flash floods in the island state.

“This flooding issue will not resolve until the Sungai Pinang Flood Mitigation Project is implemented.

“We are now in the process of appointing a consultant to come up with detailed design before we open call for tender to appoint a contractor for the project,” he said, adding that the scope of the project will only be decided after the detailed design is completed.

Low lying areas on the island state was hit by flash floods between 3am and 8.30am today.

Zairil said the affected areas were mostly restricted to around the Sungai Pinang catchment area and called on Penangites to be patient as the infrastructure project is a massive project that will take time to be implemented.

“It was supposed to be implemented a long time ago but it was delayed by the previous federal government but now with a change in government, it can now be implemented,” he said.

The waters have since receded, and only eight people were evacuated, another state exco Phee Boon Poh said.

The state environment, welfare and caring society committee chairman said most of the flood waters in flood prone areas on the island have receded by 10am.

“This morning, only eight people, seven adults and one child, were evacuated to the Masjid Hashim Yahya at 7.45am,” he said.

The eight were rescued by the Fire and Rescue Department personnel from their flooded homes at York Road, Taman Free School and Jalan P.Ramlee.

“There were no fatalities and no major landslides today,” Phee said when contacted.

He said the local council is now conducting clearing and cleaning works in the wake of the flash floods that left the affected areas muddy and strewn with debris.

Phee said the rainfall recorded early this morning between 2am and 7am was between 49mm and 70mm.

He attributed the floods to heavy continuous rains, high tides and overflow from the rivers.

Most of the areas affected are at low lying areas in the Datuk Keramat constituency such as Jalan P.Ramlee, Jalan Ismail Che Mat, Jalan Gemas, Taman Abidin, Jalan Terengganu, Kampung Masjid Hashim Yahya and around the city stadium.

Other affected areas included Taman Scotland, Taman Lumba Kuda, Jalan Zoo, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Lebuhraya Thean Teik, Hong Seng Estate, Jalan Paya Terubong and Jalan Mayang Pasir 2.