Indonesian and foreign climbers are seen after walking down from Rinjani Mountain at Sembalun village in Lombok Timur, Indonesia, July 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOMBOK, July 30 — More than 500 hikers and their guides remain stranded by landslides on an active volcano on Lombok, more than 24 hours after a powerful earthquake struck the Indonesian holiday island, a national park official said this morning.

“There are still 560 people trapped. Five hundred are in Segara Anakan area, and 60 are in Batu Ceper,” said the head of Rinjani national park Sudiyono, who goes by one name. — AFP