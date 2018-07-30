Bursa marginally lower at mid-morning

The broader market was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 372 to 270, while 354 counters were unchanged, 924 untraded and 72 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Bursa Malaysia was marginally lower at mid-morning, moving slightly choppy in a tight range on mild profit-taking.

At 11.20am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.58 of-a-point lower at 1,768.56 from last Friday’s close of 1,769.14.

At 9am, the benchmark index opened 1.55 points lower at 1,767.59.

The broader market was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 372 to 270, while 354 counters were unchanged, 924 untraded and 72 others suspended.

Volume stood at 1.07 billion units valued at RM570 million.

A dealer said the FBM KLCI drifted lower against the backdrop of cautious regional markets.

Meanwhile, Kenanga Investment Bank Bhd in a research note said technically, the index outlook was positive-bias where it expected a continuation towards the next resistance at 1,790 and 1,830 further up, with support levels at 1,720 and 1,700.

Of heavyweights, Maybank was down four sen to RM9.84, Public Bank eased two sen to RM24.02, while Tenaga added 10 sen to RM15.20.

Among actives, Velesto gained half-a-sen to 30.5 sen, MRCB was down one sen to 80 sen and Borneo Oil flat at six sen.

The FBM Emas Index was 8.35 points lower at 12,549.93, the FBMT 100 Index slipped 7.19 points to 12,329.86 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 0.13 of-a-point to 12,691.46.

The FBM 70 shed 20.75 points to 15,474.06 and the FBM Ace Index eased 8.61 points to 5,450.53.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index added 6.18 points to 7,559.14, but the Industrial Index was down 1.90 points to 3,283.01and the Finance Index fell 46.03 points to 17,407.21. — Bernama