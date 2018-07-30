PM to seek Australia’s stance on Altantuya killer this week

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad smiles as he leaves after a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will seek Australia’s stand on convicted murderer Sirul Azhar Umar when he meets with the Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop this week.

Dr Mahathir told reporters in Parliament today that he would he would “want to know” Australia’s position on Sirul, who has been in an Australian detention centre for the past three years.

He clarified that he would not be asking specifically on extraditing Sirul back to Malaysia, where the former police commando faces a death sentence.

“Not specifically, but I want to know what is Australia’s position on the matter,” Dr Mahathir said.

