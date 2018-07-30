Perak to host national-level eSports championship

Howard Lee Chuan How said the sport would be organised to provide a platform for eSports enthusiasts to promote their talent. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 30 — Perak will host the national-level eSports championship next year, State Youth and Sports Committee chairman Lee Chuan How said today.

He said the sport would be organised to provide a platform for eSports enthusiasts to promote their talent.

“In terms of hardware, we already have it, and also the place. What is left is getting the allocation to organise the event.

“I am having ‘engagement’ with associations and eSports players to further understand the challenges and opportunities for the formulation of an action plan,” he told reporters at a “coffee talk” with youths in the state here last night.

Esports will be demonstrated at the 18th Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang, Indonesia, before it is made an official medal sport at the 2022 Asian Games. — Bernama