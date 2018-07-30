Govt to set new car policy to protect against ‘Milo tin’ imports, PM says

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad speaks during a press conference at the Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 30, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir told Parliament today that his Pakatan Harapan government will be reviewing the policy on car imports to protect local production when it rolls out the next national car project.

He said the policies by the former Barisan Nasional (BN) administration in the past 10 years had allowed too many imports of international cars, including those of dubious quality, that had stunted the growth of the country’s automobile market.

“There are a number of factors that had made it difficult for Proton to penetrate the foreign market, which includes strict terms, conditions and policies that have been set by other developed countries.

“However, while we are restricted to enter foreign market, we have allowed so many different cars to enter our market, even cars made out of Milo tin,” he said during Question Time in response to Ayer Hitam MP Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong who asked about the government’s third national car project.

