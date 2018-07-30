Rescuers attempt to reach ‘hundreds’ stranded on Indonesia’s Lombok

A villager walks through the ruins of a collapsed house during a search for the equipment of Malaysian tourists who died during the earthquake at the Sembalun Selong village in Lombok Timur, July 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

LOMBOK, July 30 — Efforts were underway this morning to rescue hundreds of climbers stranded on Mount Rinjani on Indonesia’s Lombok Island, a day after a powerful 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck the popular tourist destination, a disaster agency official said.

“The latest information from the team in the field is that today all the families stuck on Mt Rinjani will be evacuated via the Sembalun trail,” said Asdiyanto, an official at North Lombok Disaster Mitigation Agency.

“This is being handled by the management team from Mt Rinjani National Park,” said Asdiyanto who, like many Indonesians, uses one name. — Reuters