Search team discover body of disabled man in croc attack

LAWAS, July 30 — The body of a disabled man, who was dragged by a crocodile into a river in Kampung Baru Seberang Mission yesterday, was found at 6.40am today.

The Lawas district Civil Defence Force, in a statement today, said the body of Efendi Panil,45, was found stuck at a tree branch about 700 metres from where was believed to have been dragged by the crocodile.

His body was intact, except for some scratches on the face and right shoulder, it said, adding that the body was handed over to the police for further action.

Efendi was fetching water from the river at about noon yesterday when he was dragged into the river by the crocodile. — Bernama