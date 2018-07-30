LRT 3: The buck stops with Prasarana CEO — Sarah Zailana Hamid

JULY 30 — As a public transport user, I am very concerned about the revelations by the new Pakatan Harapan government regarding the Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 3 project currently ongoing.

According to Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng, the cost which was announced as RM9 bil had ballooned to around RM31.45 billion.

There is currently a “blame game” going on among the parties involved — namely Prasarana Nasional Bhd against their own appointed project delivery partner (PDP), MRCB-George Kent Sdn Bhd.

The background as I understand it, is that the current Prasarana CEO Masnizam Hisham was not responsible for the ballooning cost of the project to about RM15 billion, as this was under the past CEO Datuk Seri Azmi Abdul Aziz in November 2017 and the Prasarana board of directors was not informed.

This is suspicious — how can the project owner not be informed of what their contractor is doing, especially when it includes some RM6 billion additional costs?

I do hope the PDP comes out to clarify this, since they are opening up to the MACC.

But this raises another question — the Ministry of Finance says the request for RM31.45 billion from Prasarana happened in March 2018, clearly when she was already CEO.

And at the same time, there is a need for Masnizam to come out publicly and clear the air about the history of her role in Prasarana.

This is because before her promotion, the Prasarana website says she had actually handled the procurement department for four years since 2008 — was this the time that the LRT 3 Project budget was being discussed, as well as the appointment of the PDP?

Furthermore, another question needs to be raised — where does the buck stop?

It is surprising to me that while corporate Malaysia is going through a barn cleaning exercise throughout the government linked companies, Prasarana’s board of directors insists on keeping a CEO that was allegedly running the LRT in the Middle East at a RM100 million loss and approved the ballooning of the LRT 3 project cost to RM31.45 billion.

These decisions in themselves show that Prasarana and its board must bear collective responsibility for its decisions. I am actually surprised that they did not resign en masse similar to what happened in Khazanah Nasional Bhd.

Perhaps that is something that needs to be done here, in the case of the public transport management company. There is a need to put back credibility and confidence in the management of our public transport network, to remove those who were responsible for wasteful decisions and ballooning costs, on top of truly fiscal and even horrible design.

And in all those, the buck stops with the CEO, and the board of directors of Prasarana.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.