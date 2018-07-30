Malay Mail

Ringgit opens lower against US dollar

Published 11 minutes ago on 30 July 2018

The ringgit weakens at the opening against the US dollar with little buying support. Ringgit opens lower against US dollar. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng
KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest for the local note and prompted by growing optimism over higher US interest rates, a dealer said.

At 9am, the ringgit stood at 4.0605/0645 versus the greenback from Friday’s close of 4.0600/0650.

Oanda head of trading Asia-Pacific, Stephen Innes said the ringgit will continue to struggle amid concerns over the impact of a trade war on China’s economy.

Against other major currencies, the ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 2.9806/9851 from 2.9763/9806 and depreciated against the yen to 3.6568/6611 from 3.6508/6562.

Vis-a-vis the British pound, the ringgit declined to 5.3225/3298 from 5.3117/3199 and against the euro was lower at 4.7341/7392 from 4.7193/7264. — Bernama

