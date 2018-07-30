Team by team analysis of the Hungarian Grand Prix

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton celebrates winning the Hungarian Grand Prix in Hungaroring, Budapest July 29, 2018. — Reuters pic

BUDAPEST, July 30 — Team by team analysis of yesterday’s Hungarian Formula One Grand Prix (listed in championship order):

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 5

Hamilton started on pole, his 77th, and led apart from immediately after his pitstop. The win was his fifth of the season, sixth in Hungary and 67th of his career. He is now 24 points clear of Ferrari’s Vettel. Bottas held off the Ferraris at the start but finished fifth on heavily worn tyres after colliding with Vettel and Ricciardo. The Finn was handed a 10-second post-race penalty. Mercedes eased 10 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors’ standings.

Ferrari: Sebastian Vettel 2, Kimi Raikkonen 3

Vettel started fourth and seized third from Raikkonen off the line. He stayed out later than the Mercedes, leading after they pitted. A slow stop meant he rejoined behind Bottas, with whom he was involved in a collision when he finally overtook. Ferrari forgot to connect Raikkonen’s water bottle before the race, making it a hot and thirsty afternoon for the Finn, who pitted twice.

Red Bull: Daniel Ricciardo 4, Max Verstappen 5

Verstappen’s race, from seventh on the grid, lasted only five laps before the car slowed and he was told to stop, with the virtual safety car then deployed. His subsequent radio tirade was heavily censored. Ricciardo, 12th on the grid, made contact with Ericsson’s Sauber at the start but fought back to fourth despite a late collision with Bottas.

Renault: Carlos Sainz 9, Nico Hulkenberg 12

Sainz started fifth but lost positions on the opening lap and could not capitalise on his qualifying performance. Hulkenberg complained of poor balance.

Haas: Kevin Magnussen 7, Romain Grosjean 10

Haas leapfrogged Force India and closed the gap slightly on Renault with their second double-points finish of the season. Both drivers did a one-stop strategy, with Grosjean taking 10th after Vandoorne retired after 49 laps.

Force India: Esteban Ocon 13, Sergio Perez 14

The team have had a tough week, going into administration on Friday and qualifying near the back of the grid. They adopted an aggressive strategy but lacked the pace to make it work.

McLaren: Fernando Alonso 8, Stoffel Vandoorne retired

Alonso, celebrating his 37th birthday, started 11th. Vandoorne retired 19 laps from the end, while in 10th place, with a gearbox failure.

Toro Rosso: Pierre Gasly 6, Brendon Hartley 11

Gasly started sixth and ran as high as third as the opening pitstops unfolded. Hartley qualified eighth but was stuck behind Sainz before the pitstop and dropped out of the points.

Sauber: Marcus Ericsson 15, Charles Leclerc retired

Leclerc retired on the opening lap after colliding with a Force India and being told to stop the damaged car. Ericsson went to the back of the field after the incident with Ricciardo.

Williams: Sergey Sirotkin 16, Lance Stroll 17

Stroll started from the pit lane after a change to an older specification front wing due to a crash in qualifying and a lack of spares. — Reuters