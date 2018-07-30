Flash floods hit Penang after heavy rains

State executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said five people have been evacuated from the Datuk Keramat constituency where flood waters remained at about waist level. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — Low lying areas in Penang were hit by flash floods early this morning following several hours of heavy rains.

According to a report by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), floods struck seven areas on the island.

The areas hit by flash floods as at 4am this morning were Lorong Kulit, Lintang P. Ramlee, Kampung Masjid, Jalan Trengganu, Jalan Gemas and Jalan Langkawi.

The flood levels were between 0.3m and 0.6m, while the sea level was at 1.95m as at 2.21am.

A report by Penang Island City Council (MBPP) revealed more areas were hit by flash floods as at 6am today.

The areas affected were Taman Scotland, Jalan P Ramlee, Jalan Perak Road, Jalan Masjid Negeri, Bayan Baru, Dhoby Ghaut, Jalan Zoo and Jalan Dato Keramat.

Some trees also fell along Jalan Tun Dr Awang.

The DID attributed the flash floods to continuous heavy rains, high tide, overflow from rivers, and drainage systems’ inability to accommodate water surface runoff.

When contacted, state executive councillor Phee Boon Poh said five people have been evacuated from the Datuk Keramat constituency where flood waters remained at about waist level.

“Floods in most areas have receded,” he said.

He said he is still awaiting final figures and report on the floods in the state.

“The flash floods were due to heavy continuous rains,” he said.