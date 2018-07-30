Seven classes in five schools in Penang still closed over HFMD outbreak

Dr Afif said a total of 2,854 cases were recorded since January until Saturday, including the latest 41 HFMD cases compared to 1,117 cases for the same period last year. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 30 — Seven classes in five schools in Penang were still closed as students there were infected with the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD).

State Agriculture, Agro-based Industry, Rural Development and Health Committee chairman Dr Afif Bahardin said the classes involved were closed for 10 days to enable cleaning work to be carried out to ensure that other students were not infected with HFMD.

“The schools involved are Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Kwang Hwa in the Northeast district involving three Year Two and Three classes were closed after 13 HFMD cases were reported there while in the Southwest district a Year Four class in Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Kongsi was closed after seven cases were found there.

“Meanwhile, in the Seberang Perai Tengah district (SPT) a Year One class at SK Juara was closed because there were two HFMD cases there and a Year One class in SK Permatang Pauh was closed due to three cases being detected there while in the Seberang Perai Selatan district a Year Two class in SK Jawi was closed after seven cases were reported there,” he said in a statement, here yesterday.

He said until Saturday 13 premises were still closed, including classes in five schools, three nurseries, four kindergartens and a pre-school.

Dr Afif said a total of 2,854 cases were recorded since January until Saturday, including the latest 41 HFMD cases compared to 1,117 cases for the same period last year.

He said 13 children infected with HFMD were still being treated at hospitals including private hospitals and all of them, aged between 1 and 10 years, were reported to be in a stable condition. ­ — Bernama