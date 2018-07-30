Kelantan deny Pahang second place spot in Super League

Kelantan player Nik Akif Syahiran Nik Mat (second from left) and Pahang player Salamon Raj Adaickalam during the Super League match at the Sultan Mohamad IV Stadium in Kota Bharu July 29, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — Pahang’s hopes of finishing as runners-up in the Super League were dashed when they lost 1-2 to Kelantan at the Sultan Mohamad IV Stadium, Kota Bharu yesterday.

The Red Warriors opened scoring through Muhammad Danial Ashraf Abdullah in the 42nd minute for a 1-0 lead at the break.

However, Austin Amutu found the equaliser in the 65th minute before Shafiq Shaharudin netted the winner for Kelantan in the 76th minute.

Kelantan ended up in 11th place and are relegated to the Premier League next season. However, they earned their ticket to the 2018 Malaysia Cup competition.

Pahang had to settle for fourth place.

Johor Darul Ta’azim were once again champions this season while Perak were runners-up and PKNS FC third.

Terengganu FC I who were also in the running for second spot in the league were left disappointed when they went down 0-2 to Selangor at the Cheras Football Stadium, Kuala Lumpur.

Goals by Muhammad Syahmi Safari in 72nd minute and Spanish import Rufino Segovia in the dying minutes ensured that the Red Giants remained in eighth position while Terengganu FC I had to be happy with fifth place.

Meanwhile, at the Darulaman Stadium, Alor Setar, Kedah disappointed the home fans when they lost 1-3 to Perbadanan Kemajuan Negeri Perak (PKNP FC).

PKNP FC were 2-0 ahead in the first half with the goals coming via Ritus Krjauklis (23rd) and Kim Sangwoo (32nd).

Brazilian import Sandro da Silva Mendonca narrowed the deficit for the Red Eagles in the 50th minute but Sangwoo was the man of the hour when he sealed victory for the visitors in the 63rd minute.

Kedah ended up in sixth spot while PKNP FC ninth. — Bernama