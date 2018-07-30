Malaysians and their addiction to smartphones

JULY 30 — It was recently reported that Malaysia has the highest percentage of smartphone (or smart-gadget) addicts i.e. almost two-thirds of our population couldn’t live without our Samsungs, iPhones, iPads, and what-nots.

My first thought is that the report was overly lenient with us. Taking some liberties with interpretation, I’d translate the report to be saying that out of 100 people on the MRT, only 66 are addicted; therefore about 33 are not hooked on their phones for most of the journey.

No way. Have you been on the trains recently? (Or maybe you’re in one now?) Look around you. The only people not looking at their phones are toddlers or (very, very few) weird people holding strange things called paperbacks.

In restaurants, whenever people are not using their phones it’ll be because:

a) they forgot to bring it, or

b) they’re eating (and even then they’re usually half-staring at their phones too), or

c) they’re with a new romantic interest or a business partner so personal attention is demanded at the pain of catastrophe.

But even when people are chatting face to face, 99 per cent of the time the phone is on the table; ergo, they expect to get on their WhatsApp at any moment.

In other words, their minds are on their phone even if they’re not physically looking at it.

If you’re a corporate leader, try to hold a one-hour discussion with a third-party stakeholder without them ever seeing your phone. That kind of feat is even tougher than becoming a billionaire.

How many directors and managers have you met who, while you are talking to them, inevitably begin “drooping” their heads towards their phones in mid-conversation? Dude, come on.

And don’t even get me started about the situation in classrooms. Take college students’ phones away and it’s like you’re “ripping children from their families.” Tell students to focus their attention on the class instead of their phones and they’ll tweet, “Who does this teacher think he is? Kanye West?”

Bottom line: We’re addicted.

Since addiction is always tied to higher levels of anxiety, compulsiveness, even depression, what does that say about our country’s mental health as a nation since Malaysia is #1 on the “digital device addiction” chart?

It doesn’t help that digital-free spaces are getting rarer and rarer. Religious gatherings, in cinemas, in swimming pools, while watching football, in business meetings ─ devices and phones are intruding into places where one really should be doing something other than looking at a phone.

This is why I salute all organisers of chess tournaments. The last one I attended came with a strict rule: If you use your phone at the table during the game, you lose.

Phone vs phone-oriented behaviour

Marketing and psychology professor Adam Alter (see Note 1) is among a growing number of researchers working on how the smartphone (and other digital devices) encourage behavioural addiction.

The long and short of addiction of the behavioural kind is that instead of drugs or nicotine activating certain reward centres in the brain, certain kinds of behaviour can do the job.

For example, the very act of removing your phone from your pocket or handbag and opening your screen lock. That’s a piece of co-ordinated behaviour Malaysians perform dozens of times daily which, so researchers like Alter claim, may release the same amounts of dopamine (i.e. pleasure chemicals) in your brain as that released by caffeine or even cocaine.

In a word, physically taking out your phone is itself pleasurable and addictively so!

Now, think about that thumb motion of scrolling through your phone, again an action we perform a million times a week. Consider how it puts us in a trance-like condition; it’s like we’re snorting something and don’t anybody dare bug us.

Add those amazing colours and sound effects and notification pop-ups (!) and feedback and “likes” and buttons — we don’t stand a chance, do we? Our cravings won’t be satiated without spending yet another few hours soaked in blue light.

Our phones and devices turn us into junkies not only by the innovative nature of the apps we use, but also by the behavioural loops they establish and strengthen.

This is why people whose phones get “bricked” or broken or lost simply cannot wait to get back their devices. And assuming one had to forego a smartphone for days, the very first moment when we get back our phone (or get a new one) and start to physically use it can be one of supreme titillation. Being able to enact those desired behaviours is not unlike junkies snorting up after weeks of abstinence.

Treating smartphone addiction, therefore, must involve dealing with the object of addiction i.e. attacking the behaviours involved.

Leave your phone in the car the next time you visit Tesco. Install apps like AppBlock. Buy less mobile data. Exit yourself from WhatsApp groups you know are stealing your time. Play real football. Get a new non-digital hobby like calligraphy or spelunking or ─ maybe ─ counselling smartphone addicts?

One last thing: I know you’re not a smartphone addict but in case you’re curious about how many hours addicts spend on their phones (to be considered an addict), a rough consensus is about five to six hours daily (see Note 2).

But no worries. You and me? We’re not addicted, are we? Not at all.

* Note 1: If you’re only going to read one book on digital addiction, go for Alter’s Irresistible: The Rise of Addictive Technology and the Business of Keeping Us Hooked (New York: Penguin Press, 2017).

* Note 2: Five to six hours daily is the “addiction threshold” I gathered from various articles and books. Malaysians? I reckon we spend about 25-26 hours a day.

** This is the personal opinion of the columnist