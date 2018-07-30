Maison & Objet celebrates the rising stars of Lebanese design: Carlo Massoud

Carlo Massoud has been named as one of the ‘Rising Talents’ designers at Maison & Objet. — AFP pic

PARIS, July 30 — As well as showcasing the work of established designers, the Maison & Objet interior design and decoration trade fair also shines the spotlight on upcoming talents. The fall 2018 edition (September 7-11), held at the French capital’s Paris Nord Villepinte exhibition centre, is celebrating young designers from Lebanon. Relaxnews has been catching up with this year’s M&O Rising Talents. First up, Carlo Massoud.

What is your first memory linked to design?

Carlo Massoud: As a kid I used to dismantle and assemble stuff in different ways. I was always looking for innovative solutions and new shapes. When I enrolled at the Lebanese Acadamey of Fine Arts in product design I didn’t know how to draw in 3D at that time but that quickly changed. I was passionate and curious about every object and project, trying to understand how it was made, what the materials used were, etc.

What is your favourite material and why?

CM: When I work on a specific project every material gives me joy. In general I like materials that take shape with fire (such as ceramic, glass, melted metals like bronze, brass, ...) Each one has its challenges and specificities. Each time that I seek to push the limits of the material it results in a new discovery.

Can you describe your project for this event in a few words?

CM: For M&O 2018, I decided to work on three different projects:

1: I undertook a collaboration with blind people who work with wicker. The main challenge was to work on a steel chair and experiment with the process.

2: The second one is a series of table sculptures, 19 in all, in carrara marble, into which I incorporated some references to famous architects

3: The third is a series of candle holders in bead-blasted stainless steel and marble. — AFP-Relaxnews