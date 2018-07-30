Video game releases: 'Chasm,' 'Yakuza 0,' 'Fractured Lands,' more (VIDEOS)

'Radiant One' enters the dream world in a late July iOS and PC debut. — Image courtesy of Fntastic

SAN FRANCISCO, July 30 — Story-driven experiences Radiant One and Anamorphine launch the same week as the action-oriented Titan Quest remaster for the Switch and Chasm on PlayStation and PC, while Fractured Lands gives the Battle Royale genre a dusty post-apocalyptic makeover and Yakuza 0 makes a franchise debut on PC.

Radiant One

For iOS, Windows PC from July 30. Xbox One edition announced for August

Lucid dreamer Daniel finds that his imaginative adventures are being influenced by something outside of his control; time to figure out what's really going on in this short-story adventure.

Anamorphine

PlayStation 4 and PC (with HTV Vive and Oculus Rift support) from July 31

A textless, speechless blend of surreal memoryscapes supported by a string-led soundtrack, in which main character Tyler explores fragments of a relationship with his wife, a cellist, exploring themes of guilt, depression, recollection, and perhaps recovery.

Titan Quest

For Nintendo Switch from July 31

That all-time great franchise of the isometric action RPG genre, Diablo, is currently absent from the Nintendo Switch, but Titan Quest — set against a backdrop of greek mythology, and taking in Egypt and China for those that adventure onwards in solo or local and online co-op — might just be the next best thing, though consider also Victor Vran and that, though Titan Quest was well received on mobile, it had issues at launch on PS4 and XBO earlier in 2018.

Chasm

For PlayStation 4, Windows PC, PlayStation Vita from July 31

Descend the caverns below a mining town as a rookie knight, and discover the supernatural horrors lurking in six distinct areas beneath in this procedurally-generated product of a 2013 Kickstarter campaign. Launches July 31 on PC (Steam via the Humble store), PS4 and Vita.

Fractured Lands

For Windows PC from July 31

With more than an echo of Mad Max dustbowl survival about it, this last person standing title enters the Battle Royale arena with cars, off-road motorbikes, fuel shortages, and on-foot stalking, scrambling and shooting.

Yakuza 0

For PC from August 1

Have you played a Yakuza game yet?" might have the worldwide fame but Yakuza has long been ploughing a similar furrow of open-world criminal action and adventure, landing towards the more optimistic end of the spectrum.

This 2015 prequel launched on PlayStation to a fantastic reception and is the franchise's PC debut, with a remake of the original Yakuza to follow. — AFP-Relaxnews