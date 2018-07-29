Penang govt to upgrade markets, hawker sites

Jagdeep Singh Deo said Penang state government will continue to monitor all public market projects, hawker sites and food complexes and ensure that they are upgraded if necessary for the benefit of the people in the state. — Picture by KE Ooi

GEORGE TOWN, July 29 — The Penang state government will continue to monitor all public market projects, hawker sites and food complexes and ensure that they are upgraded if necessary for the benefit of the people in the state.

State Housing, Local Government, Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the state government had spent over RM50 million to build and upgrade 33 public market projects, hawkers sites and food complexes since 2008 in the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

He said in the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP) area, RM10.21 million was allocated to build and upgrade public market projects, hawkers and food complexes from 2008 untl to date.

“The government of Pakatan Harapan is very concerned with the comfort and convenience of the people of Penang. The state government, through both MBPP and MPSP, has always set up various strategies to assist small businesses in conducting business activities in a more modern and comprehensive business space,” he said.

He was speaking at the opening ceremony of the public market building and hawker complex by Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow at Tingkat Paya Terubong, here today. — Bernama