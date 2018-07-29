Melaka PKR for Anwar-Azmin combo

PKR deputy president Azmin Ali shaking hands with Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim outside the PKR headquarters, September 21, 2014.

MELAKA, July 29 — Melaka PKR wants Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim for the president’s post and Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali to remain as deputy president in the party’s elections next month.

Its chairman Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin, who is also PKR vice president, said the two top PKR leaders would “add great value” to PKR, which is the strongest party in the Pakatan Harapan government.

“They are a winning formula and are needed to continue the reformation agenda of the Pakatan Harapan government when Anwar takes over as prime minister from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad,” he told a press conference here today.

So far, no one has offered to challenge Anwar, PKR’s de facto leader, for the Number One post which is currently held by his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, whereas PKR vice president Rafizi Ramli has announced that he is going for the Number Two post.

Meanwhile, Shamsul Iskandar, who is also Hang Tuah Jaya MP and Deputy Primary Industries Minister, said he had decided to contest for the chairman’s post of PKR’s Jasin division.

Meanwhile, in Seremban, it was reported that Negri Sembilan PKR chairman Aminuddin Harun, who is also menteri besar of the state and state Pakatan Harapan chairman, will be challenging Capt (Rtd) Zulkapli Kassim for the top post of the Tampin division. Aminuddin has been vice chief of the Seremban division since 2007. — Bernama