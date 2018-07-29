Postpone intention to move into Bukit Jalil PPA1M, says Zuraida

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin speaks during a press conference on the Bukit Jalil 1Malaysia Public Housing Project (PPA1M) in Bukit Jalil July 29, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — A total of 1,100 residents of the Bukit Jalil 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing (PPA1M) project who have received their house keys but have not moved in yet have been asked to put it off for a month.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin said this was due to the fact that many complaints had been received regarding problems in the residential building including non-compliance with specifications by the developer.

“Today a Bukit Jalil PPA1M residential committee has been set up to address the problems and complaints of owners who are dissatisfied with their units because it is not what had been promised.

“The owners have to give the developer a month to finish the uncompleted work and the residents can move in after obtaining the Public Works Department’s approval,” she told reporters after a two-hour meeting with developers and Bukit Jalil PPA1M residents here today.

Zuraida said most of the problems raised by the owners at the scheme were believed to have cropped up as it was completed 17 months earlier than expected.

“Currently, about 400 out of 1,500 owners have moved in. They can stay put in their units, but if there is any problem, they can directly complain to the community committee,” she said.

Meanwhile, when asked about Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s intention to contest for the party’s deputy president’s post next month, Zuraida, who is also PKR Wanita chief, said any party member could contest the party’s posts.

She said PKR clearly practised a democratic system and there was no obstacle to any of its members to contest for a party post.

The post of PKR deputy president is now being held by Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who had yet to decide on the position he would contest in the election.

Asked whether she would be contesting the vice-presidential post in the PKR election, Zuraida said she would decide on it only after the conclusion of the Sungai Kandis state by-election on August 4. — Bernama