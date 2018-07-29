Liew: Govt to repeal laws restricting public’s freedom of speech

Datuk Liew Vui Keong said the government will repeal laws that restrict the people’s freedom of speech. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SANDAKAN, July 29 — The government will repeal laws that restrict the people’s freedom of speech, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Liew Vui Keong.

According to him, it is in line with the commitment of the Pakatan Harapan government to give people the freedom of expression in this new Malaysia.

“People have the right to speak up and reprimand the government and leaders but cannot slander without any proof and basis,” he said at a thanksgiving ceremony and official opening of the Batu Sapi parliamentary constituency’s People’s Service Centre Office here, today.

Without stating the act, Liew, who is also Batu Sapi MP, said that the leaders and government under Pakatan Harapan would accept any criticism or reprimand from the people as long as it is not personal.

The two acts which the government has stated will be repealed are the Anti-Fake News Act and the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act (Sosma).

Meanwhile, when met by reporters after the ceremony, Liew denied allegations that the expansion of the Child Sexual Crimes Court in the country would be stopped as stated by Pengerang MP Datuk Seri Azalina Othman.

He said this was another defamatory allegation because he as the minister in charge of the law portfolio, had not debated it in Parliament.

Liew was asked to comment on Azalina’s allegation while debating the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s address in Parliament last Thursday. — Bernama