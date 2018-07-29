Saifuddin’s visit to Singapore to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be making his first official visit to Singapore on the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will discuss, among others, bilateral issues of mutual concern and to further strengthen cooperation between two countries, during his the two-day official visit to the republic beginning tomorrow.

The Foreign Ministry in a statement today said Saifuddin’s first official visit to Singapore was on the invitation of Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan.

“This is part of a series of his introductory visits after being sworn in as the new Foreign Minister on July 2, 2018 and Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah will be accompanied by officials from the Foreign Ministry,” the statement said.

During his meeting with Balakrishnan, Saifuddin would also introduce the new government’s policies and priorities, it said.

During the visit, Saifuddin is also scheduled to call on Singapore President Halimah Yacob, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Teo Chee Hean. — Bernama