Rafizi free to contest PKR’s no. 2 post, says Zuraida

Rafizi Ramli and Zuraida Kamaruddin, seen here with lawyer Ranjit Singh (centre).— Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — PKR Wanita chief Zuraida Kamaruddin said today anyone can contest for the post of the party’s deputy presidency if they want to, referring to vice-president Rafizi Ramli’s candidacy.

When asked if Rafizi is suited to run for the post, she said it is natural that anyone who offers to contest would consider themselves to be best suited for the post.

“If he wants to contest, let him. Malaysia is a free country which practices transparent democracy. So the post is open to anyone who wishes to run for it,” Zuraida said during a meeting with the residents of the 1Malaysia Civil Servants Housing Project in Bukit Jalil.

Separately when asked about the allegations of two now-resigned youth members who claimed nepotism and cronyism was rampant in PKR, Zuraida said she does not know what they were referring to.

“Sometimes you cannot help it if the individual in question is qualified.

“For example if you are a friend or relative, but not only are you qualified but also upholds fairness and transparency, then I do not see why you should not get the job,” she said.

Zuraida added that saying cronyism and nepotism as part of PKR’s culture is inaccurate.

“Blood does not matter in this case, but instead we go back to the principle of being fair and professional,” she said.

On Friday, Selangor PKR Youth secretary Syed Badli Shah Syed Osman resigned from his post, claiming that democracy was dead in PKR.

He was followed by Sabak Bernam Youth chief and Pakatan Harapan Youth secretariat chairman Abdul Mutalib Ahmad, who in turn claimed his division’s work during the 14th general election was not appreciated as none of them had been appointed as local councillors.