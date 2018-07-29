PAS’ open support for Umno will not affect PH in Sg Kandis by-election, says Dr Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said PAS’s open support for Barisan Nasional (BN) will not affect Pakatan Harapan’s chances of retaining the Sg Kandis state seat in the by-election ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, July 29 — PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said PAS’s open support for Barisan Nasional (BN) will not affect Pakatan Harapan’s chances of retaining the Sg Kandis state seat in the by-election there on August 4.

She said the Islamic party’s stand would not dent voter support for PH’s candidate Mohd Zawawi Ahmad Mughni (from PKR) who is more fondly known as Ustaz Zawawi because he is a much respected religious figure.

“I do not think it will affect our chances. This is a fight between PKR and UMNO (the backbone of BN).

“PAS can throw its support to any candidate...but our candidate has the credentials of ustaz which will attract voters to give the support we need to maintain the seat for PKR,” she told a press conference after a high-tea with the PKR machinery at the PKR election operations room here today.

Before nomination on July 21, PAS was non-committal about its support for UMNO but yesterday PAS Syura Ulama council member Datuk Dr Khairuddin Aman Razali was reported as calling on PAS supporters in Sungai Kandis to back BN candidate Datuk Lokman Noor Adam (from UMNO).

He is alleged to have accused Pakatan Harapan as neglecting Islam.

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who leads Pakatan Harapan, has described the relations between the erstwhile enemies (PAS and UMNO) as one of “abang-adik” (elder and younger brother) now.

Meanwhile, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, reminded voters to turn out in full force come next Sunday and not buy into UMNO’s talk that they need not turn up because PH would easily win.

The Sungai Kandis by-election is being held following the death of its incumbent, Mat Shuhaimi Shafiei (from PKR), due to cancer last July 2.

It is a three-cornered fight with the other an independent candidate, K. Murthy. — Bernama