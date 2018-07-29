Patriots & pretenders of the emergency — Kua Kia Soong

JULY 29 — This year marks the 70th anniversary of The Emergency, a 12-year war declared by the then British colonial power against the insurgent anti-colonial forces led by the Communist Party of Malaya. It is not a well-publicised fact that the Central Committee of the CPM launched the armed struggle only in December 1948, six months after the declaration of State of Emergency by the British colonial government in June. The insurgents comprised no more than 10,000 active regulars, against which, British colonial government assembled 40,000 regular British and Commonwealth troops, 70,000 armed police personnel and 300,000 Malay Home guards, that included aircraft, artillery and naval support. Surprisingly, there has been no commemoration of this anti-colonial struggle by the Government or our local universities, leaving it to civil society to remind the country of this fateful turn of our peoples’ history.

The Education Ministry has stressed history as a compulsory subject in the SPM. However, the “official” history in Malaysian textbooks is rather suspect. It is hoped that in the “new” Malaysia, Malaysian historical facts can be set in perspective so that the new generation understands the class forces that were arraigned during the anti-colonial struggle; knows who the real anti-colonial fighters were and the structure of the Merdeka Agreement that was in keeping with British colonial strategy. This alternative history poses 5 key questions for Malaysians today:

1. Who were the patriots who fought to liberate the country from the British colonial power and the Japanese fascists during WWII and who were the pretenders?

2. Which parties stood for genuine and inclusive multi-ethnicity?

3. How would the nation have developed if the “People’s Constitution” of the AMCJA-PUTERA coalition had been adopted?

4. What is the so-called “Social Contract” we have today and was it the same at Independence?

5. How did the pattern of communalist politics that has plagued Malaysia for so long come about?

Short’s “official” history banned

The most complete record yet compiled on the Emergency (1948-60) was written by British academic Anthony Short. He joined the University of Malaya in 1960 and was commissioned by the Malayan Government to write the history of the communist insurrection in Malaya. He was given full assistance by the Government, including full access to confidential and secret papers. When his finished manuscript was handed over to the Malaysian government in October 1968, Short had to wait three years before being told that it was not to be published!

Poor Anthony Short had been too much the rigorous and honest academic and apparently, his work couldn’t be accepted to represent “the official history of the Emergency”. Nevertheless, his work “The Communist Insurrection in Malaya, 1948-60” was eventually published in 1975 by Frederick Muller Ltd while Short was Senior Lecturer at Aberdeen University. For many years, this book was banned in Malaysia.

Isn’t it time we had an official explanation of why Anthony Short’s commissioned history of the Emergency was rejected by the government? The Malaysian government is thus partly responsible for covering up dark Emergency secrets such as the Batang Kali massacre and the use of Agent Orange on the rural areas where the insurgents were believed to be hiding. On this 70th anniversary of The Emergency, is it not time for Malaysians to read Short’s book and for the 70-year secret documents to be declassified for the benefit of scholars and other Malaysians?

A people’s history

My 2011 title, ‘Patriots & Pretenders’ is a peoples’ history of the Malayan Independence struggle, quite different from the ‘official’ version of how ‘Merdeka’ was won. As for my earlier 2007 publication, ‘May 13’, this was the result of my having scoured documents from the British Archives, available after their 30-year secrecy was lifted. These official documents reveal the thinking behind British colonial strategy during the Emergency with particular reference to post-colonial Malaya. Interestingly, they also reveal the efforts by the British High Commissioner himself in the formation of the Alliance, a fact that is not well-known.

It is now seventy years since the Emergency, so isn’t it time the country properly acknowledges the contributions of the patriotic class forces in all the ethnic communities to Independence and nation building? The atmosphere of repression during the 'Emergency' provided the British colonial power with an opportunity to deflect the forces of revolt and effect the neo-colonial accommodation. The entire colonial strategy - especially the aftermath of the Malayan Union crisis - had convinced the British that the custodians of an Independent Malaya would be the traditional Malay elite. This was in keeping with the communalist strategy of British rule throughout their colonization of Malaya. At the same time, the neo-colonial arrangement had to accommodate the upper strata of the non-Malay capitalist class who were a necessary link in the foreign domination of the Malayan economy. The repression during the 'Emergency' enabled the colonial government to exploit sectional interests and thereby isolate the working class and the peasantry.

So, who were the main opponents of the British colonial power and who put up a protracted struggle to end the exploitation of the country’s natural and human resources while forging a truly multi-ethnic peoples’ united front?

The Class Forces at Independence

The UMNO leadership after the Second World War represented the interests of the Malay aristocracy. They were by no means anti-colonial and did not challenge British interests. Malaya was still very much dependent on export commodities, largely rubber and tin. The industrial base was narrow and based on these two commodities while the problem of the peasantry since colonial times was still unresolved. The colonial Malayan economy saw a neglected peasantry while the crucial questions of exploitation by foreign capital, land ownership and size of landholdings of the Malay peasantry (for which the Malay aristocracy was responsible) were deflected into grievances against the Non-Malay middlemen.

The mass-based anti-colonial movement, on the other hand, had very clear policies based on self-determination, civil liberties and equality. The workers’ movement was the main threat to colonial interests and the Federation of Malaya proposals culminating in the Merdeka Agreement were intended to deflect the working-class revolt by introducing communalism in the Independence package. Any history textbook on the Emergency has to include the history of Malayan workers’ struggles that has been so well written by M.R. Stenson.

The constitutional crisis and labour unrest had led to the Emergency being declared on 17 June 1948. Note that the CPM only declared war on the colonial power six months later in December 1948. During the period from 1948 to 1960, thousands were deported to China while some 500,000 were displaced into “New Villages”. In looking at the citizenship issue, it is worth noting that by 1947, three-fifths of Chinese and one-half of Indians in Malaya were local born but in 1950, only 500,000 Chinese (one-fifth of the total) and 230,000 Indians had Malayan citizenship.

Western interests and the neo-colonial solution

From the Colonial Office and Foreign Office documents of the period, it has been possible to provide evidence of the thinking and calculation of Western interests with regard to South-East Asia, but especially the importance laid on securing Malaya for economic, political and military-strategic interests. They show the priority accorded to defeating the anti-colonial forces spearheaded by the workers. The post-war period was also one of re-dividing the world by the Western powers, which under the hegemony of the US, began to move toward an integration rather than division of interests. These records reveal the articulation of the whole Western, rather than solely British, interest in Malaya.

The Emergency (1948-60) was as much a crackdown on the workers’ movement as it was a war against the anti-colonial insurrection. The subsequent “Alliance Formula” comprising the Malay aristocratic class and non-Malay capitalist class was designed to deal with the workers’ revolt and put in place a neo-colonial solution. Thus, the 'Alliance (racial) Formula' with all its contradictions was devised in Independent Malaya. The reform measures conceded by the colonial power and grudgingly agreed to by the Malay rulers were in many ways necessitated by the ferocity of the revolt.

The Independence struggle and the Merdeka Agreement have to be understood in class terms – the ruling class in the making represented by UMNO, MCA and MIC on the one side, and the truly anti-colonial forces in the PMCJA-PUTERA coalition representing the workers, peasantry and disenchanted middle class on the other. Thus, the so-called “Social Contract” would have looked very different if the “Peoples’ Constitution” of the AMCJA-PUTERA coalition had won the day.

The Malayan Union (MU) proposal by the British in 1946 was opposed by the political left and right in Malaya for different reasons. Basically, the post-war Labour Government in Britain had to grant civil rights including citizenship for the non-Malays as in elsewhere in the post-war world, but the Malay elite were opposed to this. The latter also opposed the MU because it proposed to transfer the sultans’ jurisdiction to the British and abolish the need for royal assent to legislation. On the other hand, the peoples’ anti-colonial forces opposed it because it did not propose self-rule and no elections were contemplated. They were also against the exclusion of Singapore from the federation. In their demonstrations against the Malayan Union, UMNO carried banners calling for, among other things, denial of citizenship rights for the Non-Malays but they did not oppose British colonial rule per se. UMNO’s opposition to the Union had been mainly provoked by the brusque manner in which the British had forced the sultans to sign the treaties.

By contrast, the Malay Nationalist Party (MNP) called for, among other things: the right to self-determination of the Malayan people; equal rights for all ethnic communities; freedom of speech, press, meeting, religion; improving standard of living of all the people; improving farming conditions and abolishing land tax; improving labour conditions; education reform on democratic lines; fostering friendly inter-ethnic relations. On 20 October 1947, the AMCJA-PUTERA coalition launched a general strike and economic boycott or hartal to protest against the constitutional proposals. It brought the country to a complete standstill. It also called on all parties to boycott the Federal Legislative and State Councils.

Realising the different class forces opposing the Malayan Union, the British did a volte face and began to consult only with the Malay elite to the exclusion of all the other interest groups. The colonial power again used its divide and rule strategy to put the anti-colonial forces on the defensive by tightening up citizenship rules from five to fifteen years’ residence under the Federation of Malaya proposals of 1948; Singapore was to be excluded from the federation and no representative democracy was considered.

The 1952 Kuala Lumpur Municipal Council elections, which saw the successful application of the Alliance formula, gave the British colonial power an indication of the political forces to back for the neo-colonial solution. The 1955 federal legislative council elections confirmed their choice of the Alliance and when the Alliance reneged on its amnesty proposals for the guerrillas at the Baling talks in 1955, the British were assured of the Alliance’ reliability as the custodians of British interests.

Lessons from the Emergency

Frantz Fanon has commented that decolonization is invariably a violent phenomenon. The Emergency in Malaya from 1948 to 1960 was certainly a violent chapter in Malayan history and predated the Vietnam War in its scale and intensity of repression. Many lost their lives and freedoms, thousands were banished from our shores and some, such as the families who lost their loved ones in the Batang Kali massacre during the Emergency are still seeking justice and closure.

Detention without trial and restrictions on workers’ organisation and activities were initiated during the Emergency repression and detention-without-trial laws remain on our statute books today. The labour movement has scarcely recovered since. It is high time our labour laws were reformed to be consistent with international human rights conventions and ILO rules.

The Malayan peoples’ independence struggle is an inspiring story of patriots who were prepared to give their lives and freedoms to rid the country of colonial exploitation and repression. Does our country have a monument erected to salute the patriots who gave their lives in the anti-colonial struggle?

The anti-colonial movement demanded self-government and their AMCJA-PUTERA coalition put forward their “Peoples’ Constitutional Proposals”. Imagine what our nation would have become had this “People’s Constitution” been the federal constitution at Independence. This coalition encapsulated a more genuine multi-ethnic approach compared to the “communal formula” of the Alliance that was made up of racially-based parties and fraught with contradictions from the start.

The component parties in the Alliance (now the Barisan Nasional) were unashamedly racial and have been dominated by UMNO from the start. The Prime Minister in the “new” Malaysia does not see the incongruence in heading a racially defined “Parti Pribumi”. These race-based parties would find it difficult to justify themselves if there was an Equality Act or if Malaysia ratified the International Convention on the Eradication of Racial Discrimination.

The Malayan workers’ movement and radical intelligentsia in the anti-colonial coalition of AMCJA-PUTERA displayed strong organisation, solidarity and inter-ethnic unity and this history is a source of inspiration and a model of genuine multi-ethnic cooperation for Malaysians today. Through this struggle, they developed an awareness of nationalism and anti-imperialism and the socialist road to egalitarian development.

The British colonial power used its communalist strategy to divide this anti-colonial movement by questioning /raising the issue of citizenship for the Non-Malays and reneging on the promises of civil equality for all. What would it have been like if all Malayans had been granted genuine civil liberties and political equality?

The anti-colonial movement was defeated largely because the Malay peasantry had been isolated from the movement, buffered from capitalist exploitation in the estates, factories and other urban industries. The colonial state did not hesitate to use crude racial and religious propaganda against the movement. If Malaysia is to have a viable future and a new agenda for change involving all Malaysians, we must demand a fair, socially just, equal and democratic country that respects human rights and break through to a people-centred non-racial agenda for change. And when we do, imagine how much we will be able to celebrate at the 100-year anniversary of the Malayan Emergency?

