Housewives’ EPF contribution a tribute to group, says Wan Azizah

SHAH ALAM, July 29 — The government viewed Employees Provident Fund (EPF) contribution for a housewife that comprise two per cent of the husband’s salary and RM50 from government funds as a tribute to the group, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said that the well-being of the housewives often overlooked, when in fact, they provided strong support for the family.

“Perhaps, some of these housewives face unexpected problems in their lives, hence, the husband’s and the government’s contributions can be used as their savings in time of need.

“My experience growing up with my mother who had to work hard for the children’s education gave me the signal that housewives should be given this kind of appreciation,” she told reporters after attending the ‘selawat’ (praising chant for the Prophet Muhammad) and ‘cukur jambul’ (head shaving) ceremony organised by non-governmental organisations Darul Wardah and Amani at the An-Naim Mosque, Jalan Kebun here, today.

On July 18, Dr Wan Azizah, who is also Women, Family and Community Development Minister, was reported to have said that the RM50 fund raised in the EPF would cover the first wife only in the event of a polygamous marriage.

The scheme will take effect in stages within Pakatan Harapan’s first 100 days in government, starting with voluntary contributions which will later be made mandatory with amendments to the EPF Act and Social Security Organisation (Socso) Act. — Bernama