Zia brothers aiming to do best in Sukma

Zia Izzuddeen, 20 (left), and his younger brother Zia Iqmal, 19, participated in the 62nd Perak Amateur Open at Royal Perak Golf Club as part of their preparation for Malaysian Games (Sukma) in Perak. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, July 29 — Zia Izzuddeen and Zia Iqmal started to pick up golf clubs at the tender age of four.

The brothers never took the sports seriously until they first joined the Perak Amateur Open in 2016.

It wasn't a great start for them as both came back home empty-handed. But, it did not stop them from loving the game.

Thanks to their father Datuk Abdul Rashid Hasmin, a golf enthusiast, the brothers started to learn more about the game and trained under professional golfers with heir father's help.

Since then, the brothers have participated in more than 20 tournaments.

Zia Izzuddeen, 20, and his younger brother Zia Iqmal, 19, are currently gearing up for the Malaysian Games (Sukma), as they will be representing Terengganu.

"When we first started to play it was merely for fun. We would follow our father to the golf course and play along with him.

"But, it all changed after we participated in tournaments. We started to take the sport in a more competitive way," Zia Izzuddeen told Malay Mail when met at the Royal Perak Golf Club here.

The brothers, once again participated in the Perak Amateur Open in Perak this year, but this time it is in preparation for Sukma, as the golf course will be the official venue for the competition.

Zia Izzuddeen, who is the captain for Terengganu, said that he and his brother are aiming for podium finish in Sukma.

"This is the first time we represent our state for Sukma. We hope to do our best," said Zia Izzuddeen, who recently got the second place in Higher Education Institution Games (SUKIPT) for the golf tournament.

Meanwhile, Zia Iqmal also said that he and his brother are also looking forward to represent Malaysia for the Asian University Games in Philippines.

"Both of us are fighting for the slots to represent the country for the university games. The selection will based on the tournaments we participate.

"So, we will compete in many tournaments as possible," he said.

Both the brothers are currently pursuing degree in Sports and Recreation at the National University of Malaysia (UKM).

When asked who is the best player among the two, Zia Iqmal said his brother had a better record compared to him.

"Tournament wise my brother is good, but when we play one-on-one during training it is on and off. Sometimes I will win and sometime he will win," he said with a smile.

Zia Iqmal said he and his brother wanted to play the game at a professional level in the future.

"Maybe, after completing our studies, we will focus more on the sport. Of course, every athlete's goal is to represent their country and we are no different from them," he said.