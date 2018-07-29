Buffon and Tuchel can’t wait to work with former Italy goalkeeping coach Spinelli

Buffon is keen on working with Gianluca Spinelli, and has a good relationship with him. ― Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, July 29 — Gianluigi Buffon said he cannot wait to start training in Paris with new goalkeeping coach Gianluca Spinelli.

Buffon, 40, a new signing himself, said that the Italian coach’s presence will be a key factor for him at Camp Des Loges.

“He’s worked with great players throughout his time and has a lot of experience.

“His presence is an important factor for me and he should play a key role to develop the younger generations.”

The duo enjoyed a good relationship during Spinelli’s stint with the Italian national team from 2014 to 2018.

Spinelli joined the French club from Chelsea nine days ago, signing a five-year contract which will see him stay at PSG until June 2023.

Manager Thomas Tuchel echoed the same sentiment on the Italian coach.

“I give it up to him. Firstly, I’m happy to have his quality at this club, a person who’s worked at the highest level.

“I can see it in his training sessions and during lunch or dinner, the kind of personality he brings to the group,” he said.

Tuchel added that the most exciting competition between the squad will be at the goalkeeper’s position.

“This is the kind of competition I’d love to have at every position, but unfortunately I do not have this much talent in other departments.”

The Parisian club has four goalkeepers at their disposal – Buffon, Kevin Trapp, Alphonse Areola and Sebastien Cibois.

The four will battle it out for a starting spot as the Ligue 1 champions kickoff their campaign against rivals Monaco for the Trophee des Champions.