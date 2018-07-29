We will fight dirty politics in PKR, Rafizi vows

Rafizi Ramli launches his PKR election campaign at De Palma Hotel Ampang July 29, 2018. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 — PKR deputy president hopeful Rafizi Ramli downplayed today dirty politics within his party, saying although it may not be too serious.

Speaking to reporters after announcing his party election team, the former Pandan MP said such issues arises when certain decision made within the party did not go through the discussion process with the grassroots.

“Any party faces this problem but within PKR, we would want to address the issues respond to it quickly.

“It is not too serious It is hard to say how bad or extensive [it is] because there is no benchmark. So we don’t really know,” he said.

Rafizi said the complaints were based on the feedback channelled from the grassroots, such as appointments that were given without taking into account voices from the ground.

However, he said the voicing out of dissatisfaction in the leadership does not reflect a problem within the party.

“The difference with PKR and other parties is that is not wrong for those to voice any weaknesses of the leadership in the party.

“In other parties and the public, they may not be used with this culture and would think that we would split but this is part and parcel,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Rafizi said his team, that goes by the theme “20 Years of Reformation”, will fight against the culture of dirty politics, money politics, and politics of positions within PKR.

Running for the deputy president post, Rafizi said as someone who has no monetary and position interests, the team will fight against such culture as it does not reflect the party’s cause for the people.

“Whoever brings this culture, we will fight it. Pakatan Harapan is not the type that kiss the hands of its leader like Umno or Barisan Nasional,” he said.